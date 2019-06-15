O.J. Simpson has joined the world of Twitter. The former football player posted a video on Twitter Friday night, captioned "coming soon!"

"Hey Twitter world, this is yours truly," he said in the video. "Now, coming soon to Twitter, you'll get to read all my thoughts and opinions on just about everything."

Simpson said there were a lot of fake Twitter accounts in his name, and reiterated that @TheRealOJ32 was the only authentic one. "I've got a little getting even to do," he said, ending the video. "So God bless. Take care."

The video is the account's only tweet currently. Since it was uploaded, the account has gained 147K followers. However, the account doesn't have Twitter's verified blue check mark yet.

The video comes just days after the 25th anniversary of the murder's of Simpson's ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend Ron Goldman. Simpson was famously acquitted of both murders in 1995. He later spend time in prison in relation to an armed robbery. He was released in Oct. 2017, after nearly a decade.