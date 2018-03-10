President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama never went head-to-head for the White House, but now they are doing the next best thing. A handful of candidates they endorsed faced off in several big stakes elections on Tuesday.
There were at least 31 contests in which Trump and Obama have endorsed competing candidates. As of 2 a.m. EST Wednesday, 21 of them had been decided. Fourteen went to Obama and seven went to Trump.
Trump has regularly handed out his endorsements via tweets. Nearly every tweet has the same message -- praising candidates for being strong on the Second Amendment, the border, the military, veterans and crime.
Obama, who did not jump fully into the midterm fray until early September, released his endorsements in a pair of "waves" on August 1 and October 1. His endorsements have also included several state level races, not just races for Congress and governor.
These are the positions Trump and Obama's endorsees were vying for, and who has won so far:
Arizona Governor
WINNER (Trump): Doug Ducey (R-Incumbent) def. David Garcia (D)
Since 1986, only one Democrat has been elected governor of Arizona.
California Governor
WINNER (Obama): Gavin Newsom (D) def. John Cox (R)
Newsom has been Lt. Governor since 2011
Colorado Governor
WINNER (Obama): Jared Polis (D) def. Walker Stapleton (R)
Polis is the first openly gay man elected as governor in the United States.
Connecticut Governor
Bob Stefanowski (R) vs. Ned Lamont (D)
Stefanowski is a businessman who has served as a CEO for General Electric and other companies. Lamont has tried running for office before. Most famously, he defeated U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman in the 2006 Democratic primary. Lieberman kept his seat after running as an independent in the general election and winning.
Florida Governor
WINNER (Trump): Ron DeSantis (R) def. Andrew Gillum (D)
DeSantis was congressman for Florida's 6th District, but resigned Sept. 10 to focus on this tight race. Gillum is seen as a far-left, progressive candidate who also received an endorsement from Sen. Bernie Sanders. A Democrat hasn't won this race since 1990.
Georgia Governor
Brian Kemp (R) vs. Stacey Abrams (D)
A win for Abrams would make her the first black female governor in U.S. history. Kemp is Georgia's Secretary of State. The race has become heated in recent days amid claims that Kemp's office is trying to suppress voter turnout of women and minorities by holding up 53,000 voter applications. Kemp denies the claims, calling it a "publicity stunt." The last time Georgia elected a Democrat for governor was 20 years ago.
Michigan Governor
WINNER (Obama): Gretchen Whitmer (D) def. Bill Schuette (R)
Trump won this state in 2016 by 10,704 votes over Hillary Clinton -- a difference of 0.2 percent.
Minnesota Governor
WINNER (Obama): Tim Walz (D) def Jeff Johnson (R)
Incumbent Mark Dayton, a Democrat, did not run for a third term.
Nevada Governor
Adam Laxalt (R) vs. Steve Sisolak (D)
In an extraordinary twist, 12 members of Laxalt's family wrote an op-ed urging voters to not vote for him. A win by Sisolak would make him the first Democratic governor of Nevada in 20 years.
Ohio Governor
WINNER (Trump): Mike DeWine (R) vs. Richard Cordray (D)
This is the seat being vacated by Republican John Kasich due to term limits.
Wisconsin Governor
Scott Walker (R-Incumbent) vs. Tony Evers (D)
If Walker wins, it would be his third term in office -- but it would be his fourth election win for governor. He survived a recall in 2012. Evers, a career educator, is currently the Wisconsin state school superintendent. Like Michigan, Trump narrowly won this state -- a 0.7 percent advantage over Clinton.
Arizona - U.S. Senate
Martha McSally (R) vs. Kyrsten Sinema (D)
This is the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Jeff Flake. McSally is the House representative from the 2nd District. Sinema is the representative for the 9th District. With a win, Sinema would be the first Democrat elected to the Senate from Arizona since 1988.
Nevada - U.S. Senate
Dean Heller (R-Incumbent) vs. Jacky Rosen (D)
Heading into the final two weeks of the campaign, this race was looking to go either way. Many of the election tracking sites rate this as a toss-up. Their lone debate on Oct. 21 featured a few blows over health care and taxes.
California - U.S. House 49th District
Diane Harkey (R) vs. Mike Levin (D)
Rep. Darrell Issa is not running for re-election for the first time since he won this seat in 2002. This is considered one of the most vulnerable seats for Republicans as Democrats try to gain control of the House.
Florida - U.S. House 6th District
WINNER (Trump): Michael Waltz (R) def. Nancy Soderberg (D)
Illinois - U.S. House 14th District
WINNER (Obama): Lauren Underwood (D) def. Randy Hultgren (R-Incumbent)
Iowa - U.S. House 1st District
WINNER (Obama): Abby Finkenauer (D) def. Rod Blum (R-Incumbent)
Finkenauer, 29, joins New York's Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as the youngest women to ever be elected to Congress -- although Finkenauer is a few weeks older.
Kansas - U.S. House 3rd District
WINNER (Obama): Sharice Davids (D) def. Kevin Yoder (R-Incumbent)
Davids joins New Mexico's Deb Haaland as the first two Native American women elected to Congress.
Maine - U.S. House 2nd District
Bruce Poliquin (R-Incumbent) vs. Jared Golden (D)
History will be made as Maine becomes the first state in the nation to use ranked-choice voting in a general election. There are a total of four people on the ballot since two independents are also running. Ranked-choice voting means a voter ranks each candidate in order of preference. If no candidate wins a majority of the vote, then it goes to a second round. Then it gets complicated -- but here is an explanation. This is a tight race between Poliquin and Golden, which likely means neither wins in the first round and the ranked-choice system comes into play.
Michigan - U.S. House 11th District
WINNER (Obama): Haley Stevens (D) def. Lena Epstein (R)
Minnesota - U.S. House 1st District
Jim Hagedorn (R) vs. Dan Feehan (D)
Democratic incumbent Tim Walz is abandoning this seat to run for governor. Several race ratings websites label this as a "toss-up."
Minnesota - U.S. House 2nd District
WINNER (Obama): Angie Craig (D) def. Jason Lewis (R-Incumbent)
This is a rematch from 2016, which Lewis won over Craig 47 percent to 45.2 percent.
Minnesota - U.S. House 3rd District
WINNER (Obama): Dean Phillips (D) def. Erik Paulsen (R-Incumbent)
Phillips has vowed he will be a listener and will be accessible to his constituents.
Minnesota - U.S. House 8th District
WINNER (Trump): Pete Stauber (R) def. Joe Radinovich (D)
Nevada - U.S. House 3rd District
Danny Tarkanian (R) vs. Susie Lee (D)
Tarkanian is the son of legendary UNLV basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian. He narrowly lost the election for this same seat in 2016. This is also the second consecutive run for Congress for Lee. She lost the Democratic primary for the 4th District seat in 2016.
New York - U.S. House 11th District
WINNER (Obama): Max Rose (D) def. Dan Donovan (R)
While most New York City boroughs are solidly Democrat, this district -- which encompasses Staten Island and a tiny bit of Brooklyn -- has voted more conservative in recent years.
New York - U.S. House 19th District
WINNER (Obama): Antonio Delgado vs. John Faso (R-Incumbent)
Delgado, an attorney, also had a career as a rapper under the name “AD The Voice.”
Pennsylvania - U.S. House 8th District
WINNER (Obama): Matt Cartwright (D) def. John Chrin (R)
This was an unusual race because Pennsylvania in 2018 is an unusual state. The district lines have been redrawn by order of the state supreme court due to Republican gerrymandering.
Virginia - U.S. House 7th District
WINNER (Obama): Abigail Spanberger (D) def. Dave Brat (R-Incumbent)
Spanberger is the first Democrat since 1968 to win this seat.
Washington - U.S. House 5th District
WINNER (Trump): Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Incumbent) def. Lisa Brown (D)
McMorris Rodgers is the fourth-ranking Republican in the House and stands to move up with the retirement of House Speaker Paul Ryan.
Wisconsin - U.S. House 1st District
WINNER (Trump): Bryan Steil (R) def. Randy Bryce (D)
This is the seat being vacated by House Speaker Paul Ryan. Trump won this district over Hillary Clinton by more than 10 points in the 2016 election.