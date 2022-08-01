'Oatly' oat milk and protein shakes among recalled products

Beverage manufacturer Lyons Magnus recalled 53 products due to potential contamination.

FRESNO, Calif. — Nutritional and beverage products manufacturer Lyons Magnus announced it has recalled 53 products due to potential for microbial contamination.

The company says "preliminary root analysis" shows the products in question "did not meet commercial sterility specifications."

The dozens of recalled products are listed on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website. They include certain 'Oatly' oat milk products, Premier Protein and Aloha shakes and other almond milk beverages. Lyons Magnus says all products listed were distributed around the country, and none of them include products made for infants.

The company says the potential contamination could include infection related to the organism Cronobacter sakazakii. Symptoms of infection include vomiting, urinary tract infection, and fever, though contracting the illness is rare. Immunocompromised and other medically vulnerable individuals may be more susceptible to infection. Lyons Magnus says that as of now "no illnesses or complaints related to these products have been reported."

The company is asking anyone who has a recalled product to dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers in all time zones with questions may contact the Lyons Recall Support Center 24/7 at 1-800-627-0557, or visit its website at www.lyonsmagnus.com.

