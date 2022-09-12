Police questioning mother in NYC drowning deaths of 3 young kids

The children, whose ages ranged from 3 months to 7 years, were pronounced dead at a hospital after being found on Brooklyn's Coney Island beach.

NEW YORK — Three children were found dead in the surf off Brooklyn's famed Coney Island boardwalk early Monday and police believe they may have been drowned by their mother.

The bodies of the 7-year-old boy, 4-year-old girl and 3-month-old girl were found after a nearly three-hour search that began at 1:40 a.m. when a relative called police, worried the woman intended to harm her children.

The mother was found 90 minutes later, barefoot and soaking wet, 2 miles down the boardwalk from the section of Coney Island where she lived.

Detectives were trying to question the woman at the local police precinct house.

“So far, she’s not said anything,” said NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey.

Watch live as NYPD officials provide an update on an investigation in Brooklyn in the confines of the @nypd60pct. https://t.co/7pt7Br2gTH — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 12, 2022

The search for the children intensified after the mother was found alone. Police sent in a helicopter and marine units. The children were found in the water shortly after 4:30 a.m. on a quiet section of beach about 13 blocks from the stadium where the Brooklyn Cyclones minor league baseball team plays its games.

Efforts to revive the children at a nearby hospital failed, Corey said.

Police didn't immediately identify the children or the 30-year-old mother. A decision hadn't been made about what criminal charges she might face.