Saturday night's Powerball jackpot will increase to an estimated $625 million after nobody picked all the correct numbers Wednesday.
The winning numbers were 10, 14, 50, 53, 63, and a Powerball of 21.
There was a $2 million winner in South Carolina and $1 million winners in Florida, Kentucky, New Jersey and South Carolina, the lottery said.
Saturday's drawing will be for the largest lottery jackpot of 2019 and the biggest since last October's $1.5 billion MegaMillions payoff.
Someone taking the cash option would take home an estimated $380.6 million -- that's before the IRS gets involved.
The odds of winning the grand prize is 1-in-292,201,338. That sounds rough, but consider this: the odds of filling out a perfect March Madness bracket is 1-in-9.2 quintillion (if you flip a coin on every game).