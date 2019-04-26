The Arizona Cardinals opened the NFL draft Thursday night by picking Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray. He's now the 22nd Heisman Trophy winner to go first overall in the draft.

He's also the second straight Sooners quarterback to pull it off: Baker Mayfield went to Cleveland in 2018.

The Heisman hardly is a harbinger of success in the pros. But there have been enough players since Jay Berwanger managed the feat in the initial draft in 1935 to go first that it is not an unusual occurrence.

Indeed, in this century four players, all QBs, did it: Tampa Bay's Jameis Winston in 2015, two years after taking the trophy; Carolina's Cam Newton in 2011; the Rams' Sam Bradford in 2010, also two years after he won the Heisman; and Carson Palmer in 2003.

The last non-quarterback to pull off the double was running back Bo Jackson in 1986, though he never reported to the Buccaneers.

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray walks the red carpet ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

AP

Ohio State edge rusher Nick Bosa went to San Francisco as expected. The 49ers have used a first-round selection on four defensive linemen in the past five drafts.

Bosa is considered the top pass rusher in this group. His older brother, Joey, plays for the Chargers and was the 2016 Defensive Rookie of the Year. Their father also played in the NFL.

Bosa is the highest Ohio State draft pick since offensive tackle Orlando Pace went No. 1 to St. Louis in 1997.

Bosa missed all but three games last season with a core muscle injury, but already had exhibited the kind of playmaking that lifts players to loft status. Such as the second pick in the draft.