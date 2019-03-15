Many people were killed in a mass shooting at a mosque in the New Zealand city of Christchurch on Friday, a witness said.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush confirmed there were multiple fatalities at two different mosques. He added that one suspect is in custody, but authorities haven't ruled out more suspects.

Bush said they've mobilized every local and national resource in the region to respond to the "very serious and grave situation."

He urged people in central Christchurch to stay indoors and asked everyone in New Zealand to avoid going to any mosques, until further notice.

Witness Len Peneha said he saw a man dressed in black enter the Masjid Al Noor mosque in central Christchurch at about 1:45 p.m. and then heard dozens of shots, followed by people running from the mosque in terror.

Peneha, who lives next door to the mosque, said the gunman ran out of the mosque, dropped what appeared to be a semi-automatic weapon in Peneha's driveway, and fled.

Peneha said he then went into the mosque to try and help.

"I saw dead people everywhere. There were three in the hallway, at the door leading into the mosque, and people inside the mosque," he said. "It's unbelievable nutty. I don't understand how anyone could do this to these people, to anyone. It's ridiculous."

He said he helped about five people recover in his home. He said one was slightly injured.

"I've lived next door to this mosque for about five years and the people are great, they're very friendly," he said. "I just don't understand it."

He said the gunman was white and was wearing a helmet with some kind of device on top, giving him a military-type appearance.

Police and ambulance staff help a wounded man from outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, March 15, 2019.

AP

The New Zealand Herald reported there was a second shooting at the Linwood Masjid Mosque.

Armed police patrol outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, March 15, 2019.

AP

Mark Nichols told the Herald he heard about five gunshots and that a Friday prayer goer returned fire with a rifle or shotgun. Nichols said he saw two injured people being carried out on stretchers past his automotive shop and that both people appeared to be alive.

New Zealand historically has had only a handful of mass shootings events.