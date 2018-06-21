"Time" magazine will feature a viral image of a two-year-old Honduran girl crying at the U.S.-Mexico border on its latest cover.

But the crying child isn't alone on the cover. Illustrators placed an image of President Donald Trump right beside her. President Trump appears to look down as the child wails.

The only text on the cover reads, "Welcome to America." The issue will hit stands on July 2.

The photo of the crying child was captured by award-winning photographer John Moore on June 12. In an interview with NPR, Moore said he was photographing U.S. Border Patrol near the border in McAllen, Texas when they found a group of undocumented immigrants.

"I could see the fear on their faces and in their eyes. As the border patrol took peoples' names down, I could see a mother holding a young child," Moore said on Weekend Edition Sunday to Lulu Garcia-Navarro.

A two-year-old Honduran asylum seeker cries as her mother is searched and detained near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

"Time" magazine said the photo has become "the most visible symbol of the immigration debate in America." Editors decided to feature the image on the cover "due to [its] power."

Moore told "Time" that capturing the moment of the little girl crying as her mother was searched and detained was "tough." "All I wanted to do was pick her up. But I couldn't," he said.

President Trump has since signed an executive order that reserves his administrations' policy of separating children from their detained parents at the border. But in the immediate aftermath of the signing on Wednesday, questions still remain about what effect the order will have on the ground.

