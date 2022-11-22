New research could change the way doctors look at HDL cholesterol

High-density lipoprotein cholesterol may not help determine heart health as well as previously thought, CNN reports.

TEXAS, USA — High-density lipoprotein cholesterol may not help determine heart health as well as previously thought.

During the 1970's, a study showed high levels of HDL cholesterol concentration was linked to a lower risk of heart disease.

That finding was generally accepted and considered in assessments for the past few decades.

However, the study was only based on white Americans.

According to new a study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, low levels of HDL cholesterol are associated with increased heart disease risks for white people, but that does not apply to black people.

Also increased levels of HDL cholesterol doesn't appear to lessen health threats for either whites or blacks.

Researchers say more studies need to be performed to help determine the differences in HDL and potential heart issues.

