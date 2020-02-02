SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Claire doesn't get to eat McDonald's often because her family lives in a rural area, but when she does, she likes the Cheeseburger Happy Meal.

Claire has Down Syndrome, but knew exactly what she wanted for Christmas.

While working with her therapist, Claire rattled off how her behavior was going to be good in the upcoming year and also talked about the things on her Christmas wish list, which included a McDonald's Cheeseburger Happy Meal with french fries and carrots (for the reindeer).

Claire's mother, Meridith, sent the video to McDonald's President and CEO Chris Kempczinski, and much to her surprise, she got a response.

Kempczinski sent Meridith this message:

"What a wonderful note to receive at the start of a new year. Thank you for sharing.

"I love that Cheeseburger Happy Meal, French Fries, and of course, Carrots for the reindeer were on Claire's Christmas list!

"We're lucky and proud to count her in the McFamily. To make it official, we'd like to send a few treats her way. If you share the best address, we'll get them right over.

Thank you again, and Happy New Year from all of us at McDonald's."

A few days later, a package arrived on her South Carolina doorstep. It was from McDonald's and had a pair of matching T-shirts and a gift card to get Claire the Happy Meal she asked for Christmas.

Here's a video of Claire opening up the package from McDonald's.

