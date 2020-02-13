SAN DIEGO — Another new case of the coronavirus from China has been confirmed in California.

A statement from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that it confirmed on Wednesday the person was infected with the 2019 novel coronavirus, which has been named COVID-19, in the United States.

It's the second case of the new virus that's been confirmed in the U.S. among evacuees from China.

The CDC says the person was aboard a flight from the city of Wuhan that arrived at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in California last week.

The patient is in isolation at a San Diego hospital.

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2020, file photo, a plane carrying evacuees from the virus zone in China lands at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

AP

Also in isolation is a woman who was mistakenly released because of a mislabeled sample that hadn't been tested for coronavirus. The evacuee was returned to the hospital on Monday after testing positive for the virus.

