Netflix has released an official trailer for Gwyneth Paltrow's newest original series, "The Goop Lab" and people are not happy.

The six-episode series hosted by Paltrow will highlight 'boundary-pushing wellness issues,' according to Netflix.

"'The Goop Lab' explores the universal questions we’re inherently curious about," Paltrow said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter. "We took the open-minded approach that we’ve cultivated at Goop and applied a different, visual lens with Netflix. In the process, we found new ways to answer this: How do we make the most of our lives?”

RELATED: The most binged shows of 2019

RELATED: A look at 25 of the most anticipated movies of 2020

The trailer sees Paltrow speaking to experts on issues ranging from psychic mediums, female sexual pleasure and psychedelics. Goop's products have been under scrutiny in the past, and nonprofit group Truth in Advertising has warned that the company sells products with unsubstantiated health claims.

In 2018, the company paid $145,000 in settlement claims for selling products not backed by scientific evidence. Two of the products were jade and quartz "eggs" meant to be inserted in the vagina to regulate hormones and menstrual cycles. A third product mentioned in the lawsuit was an essential oil blend said to cure depression.

Gynecologists and other health professionals slammed Goop's jade eggs, which retailed for $66. Dr. Jen Gunter told the Washington Post that the porous jade could allow bacteria to grow, causing bacterial vaginosis or Toxic Shock Syndrome.

Online backlash to the new trailer was swift.

"Goop is not science, nor does the health products showcase promote health," one Twitter user said. "They are pseudoscience and do real harm."

Another user called the show "pseudoscientific trash"

Some said the whole concept of Goop was "incredibly egregious."

"The Goop Lab" will premiere on Netflix on January 24. Watch the trailer below.