Actor and comedian Kevin Hart's court side seat came with a hearty side of jokes on Christmas Day.

While watching the Los Angeles Lakers take on the L.A. Clippers on Wednesday at the Staples Center, NBA star Anthony Davis backed up to shoot a three point shot when he stumbled and fell onto Hart.

Hart and Davis took the whole situation in jest and next thing you know LeBron James ran over to sit on Hart as well.

It didn't take long for the jokes to start flying. Even one of the TV commentators joked "I call that playing with a little Hart."

And with it being Christmas and all, lots of people compared it to sitting on Santa's lap or the "Elf" scene where Will Ferrell's character "Buddy" sits on a much smaller elf's lap.

Even the Lakers dubbed Hart the "Courtside Santa."