Child killed in Nashville school shooting is daughter of former Dallas pastor, church says

Hallie Scruggs, 9, was among the six who were shot and killed on Monday morning at The Covenant School, a Presbyterian school.

Example video title will go here for this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The daughter of a pastor who used to work at a North Texas church was killed in a mass shooting at a Nashville school.

Nine-year-old Hallie Scruggs was among the six who were shot and killed on Monday morning at The Covenant School, a Presbyterian school.

The victims were identified as Hallie, Evelyn Dieckhaus and William Kinney, all 8 or 9 years old, and adults Cynthia Peak, 61; Katherine Koonce, 60; and Mike Hill, 61.

The suspected shooter was identified as Audrey Hale, 28.

According to the church where he used to work, Hallie is the daughter of Chad Scruggs, who is a pastor at Covenant Presbyterian in Nashville. Scruggs was a former associate pastor at Park Cities Presbyterian Church in Dallas, the church confirmed to WFAA.

Police said that Hale had drawn a detailed map of the school, including potential entry points, and done surveillance before killing the three students and three adults. Hale was killed by police responding to the scene and was believed to be a former student at the school.

The Covenant School has about 200 students from preschool through sixth grade, the Associated Press reported.

Nashville Police Chief John Drake did not give a specific motive when asked by reporters during press conferences Monday but gave chilling examples of the shooter's prior planning for the targeted attack.

“We have a manifesto, we have some writings that we’re going over that pertain to this date, the actual incident," he said. "We have a map drawn out of how this was all going to take place.”

Park Cities Presbyterian asked community members to join the church in a prayer for the Sanctuary for Covenant Presbyterian Church at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28.

“We weep deeply for the unimaginable sorrow that our friends at Covenant Presbyterian Church and School are suffering and will continue to suffer. As brothers and sisters in Christ, we will suffer alongside our friends and grieve together, but not as those without the hope of Jesus," said Paul Goebel, Associate Pastor in a statement.

“We love the Scruggs family and mourn with them over their precious daughter Hallie. Together, we trust in the power of Christ to draw near and give us the comfort and hope we desperately need," said PCPC Senior Pastor Mark Davis.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.