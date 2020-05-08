'My heart is broken': SA church with Lebanese ties to fundraise for Beirut relief

"It's heartbreaking to see something like that happen in my homeland my home country," the pastor said. "We do have families that still live in Lebanon."

SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo City may be thousands of miles away from Beirut, but for many members of a San Antonio church founded by Lebanese immigrants, Tuesday's massive explosion couldn't feel any closer.

"Worry, anger, sadness—you describe it," Father Charles Khachan said. "My heart was broken."

Khachan, the pastor of St. George Maronite Catholic Church, said his stomach sank when he got word: A massive explosion in Beirut left more than 100 people dead and nearly 4,000 hurt.

Local authorities believe roughly 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate was responsible for the accidental blast.

"It's heartbreaking to see something like that happen in my homeland, my home country. We do have families that still live in Lebanon; thank God we're grateful that everyone is safe."

The good news is scarce in Lebanon's capital city in the aftermath of the blast. As rescue teams continue to search for survivors, this congregation is searching for support back in San Antonio.

"I ask for prayers. I ask everyone for their prayers," Khachan said.



Along with their solemn request, St. George hopes to raise money to help the thousands suffering right now.

"Anything we can do to help our brothers and sisters there, we would appreciate that," Khachan added.

At a time when faith may feel fleeting, Khachan knows it's up to us to believe there is good.

"We have to unite," he said, "more than ever."