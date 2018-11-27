WASHINGTON — Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort lied repeatedly to the FBI, violating a plea agreement with Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller, who is recommending that Manafort receive no credit to reduce his prison sentence.

The development suggests that Manafort now faces a severe prison sentence for his August conviction in an Alexandria federal court and for his separate guilty plea in the District of Columbia where his plea included his promise to cooperate with Mueller's team.

"The government will file a detailed sentencing submission... that sets forth the nature of the defendant’s crimes and lies, including those after signing the plea agreement herein," prosecutors said in a brief court filing late Monday.

"As the defendant has breached the plea agreement, there is no reason to delay his sentencing," prosecutors said.

Manafort was convicted on eight counts of financial fraud in an August trial where the jury deadlocked on 10 other counts, which were later dismissed.

Manafort's August trial in Virginia was the first contested prosecution brought by Mueller.

In September, Manafort struck a deal to cooperate with Mueller's team to avoid a second related trial in the District of Columbia.

Since then, he has been meeting with Mueller's team in the continuing Russia inquiry.

Manafort's was not convicted of participating in the election interference campaign. But his oversight of the campaign and his participation in key meetings, including a 2016 Trump Tower gathering of top campaign advisers with a Russian attorney promising damaging information on then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, could have a bearing on Mueller's investigation into possible coordination with Russia.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM