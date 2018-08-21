Who won big at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards? Check out the list of winners (in bold) and nominees.

Check back as we update the VMAs winners throughout the night.

Video of the year

Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"

Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B, "Finesse (Remix)"

Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug, "Havana"

The Carters, "APESH*T"

Childish Gambino, "This Is America"

Drake, "God's Plan"

Artist of the year

Ariana Grande

Bruno Mars

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

Song of the year

Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B, "Finesse (Remix)"

Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug, "Havana"

Drake, "God's Plan"

Dua Lipa, "New Rules"

Ed Sheeran, "Perfect"

Post Malone feat. 21 Savage, "Rockstar"

Best new artist

Bazzi

Cardi B

Chloe x Halle

Hayley Kiyoko

Lil Pump

Lil Uzi Vert

Best collaboration

Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line, "Meant to Be"

Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B, "Finesse (Remix)"

The Carters, "APESH*T"

Jennifer Lopez feat. DJ Khaled and Cardi B, "Dinero"

Logic feat. Alessia Cara and Khalid, "1-800-273-8255"

N.E.R.D and Rihanna, "Lemon"

Push artist of the year

Chloe x Halle

Sigrid

Lil Xan

Hayley Kiyoko

Jessie Reyez

Tee Grizzley

Bishop Briggs

Grace VanderWaal

Why Don't We

PRETTYMUCH

SZA

Kacy Hill

Khalid

KYLE

Noah Cyrus

Best pop

Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"

Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug, "Havana"

Demi Lovato, "Sorry Not Sorry"

Ed Sheeran, "Perfect"

Pink, "What About Us"

Shawn Mendes, "In My Blood"

Best hip hop

Cardi B feat. 21 Savage, "Bartier Cardi"

The Carters, "APESH*T"

Drake, "God's Plan"

J. Cole, "ATM"

Migos feat. Drake, "Walk It Talk It"

Nicki Minaj, "Chun-Li"

Best Latin

Daddy Yankee, "Dura"

J Balvin and Willy William, "Mi Gente"

Jennifer Lopez feat. DJ Khaled and Cardi B, "Dinero"

Luis Fonsi and Demi Lovato, "Echame La Culpa"

Maluma, "Felices los 4"

Shakira feat. Maluma, "Chantaje"

Best dance

Avicii feat. Rita Ora, "Lonely Together"

Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa, "One Kiss"

The Chainsmokers, "Everybody Hates Me"

David Guetta and Sia, "Flames"

Marshmello feat. Khalid, "Silence"

Zedd and Liam Payne, "Get Low (Street Video)"

Best rock

Fall Out Boy, "Champion"

Foo Fighters, "The Sky is a Neighborhood"

Imagine Dragons, "Whatever It Takes"

Linkin Park, "One More Light"

Panic! At The Disco, "Say Amen (Saturday Night)"

Thirty Seconds to Mars, "Walk On Water"

Video with a message

Childish Gamino, "This Is America"

Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges, "Liberated"

Drake, "God's Plan"

Janelle Monáe feat. Grimes, "PYNK"

Jessie Reyez, "Gatekeeper"

Logic feat. Alessia Cara and Khalid, "1-800-273-8255"

Song of the summer

Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa, "One Kiss"

Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin, "I Like It"

DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper and Quavo, "No Brainer"

Drake, "In My Feelings"

Ella Mai, "Boo'd Up"

Juice WRLD, "Lucid Dreams"

Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B, "Girls Like You"

PHOTOS: 2018 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet

© 2018 USATODAY.COM