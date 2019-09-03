A Los Angeles mother is speaking out after she says her 8-year-old son was forced to urinate in a trash can in his classroom, and then wear plastic garbage bags to cover his wet clothing after a teacher refused to let him go to the bathroom.

Sonia Mongol told reporters that the alleged incident happened in November when her son asked his teacher at Manhattan Place Elementary School to use the bathroom and was told he couldn't go during class.

When her son couldn't wait any longer, Mongol claims the teacher gave him the option of urinating in a trash can at the front of the class and "exposing himself in front of all the other students."

According to Mongol, the boy went to the nurse's office and was given trash bags to cover his clothes, yet she was never called about what happened.

She told reporters at a news conference Thursday that her son has been bullied since the incident occurred.

"No child deserves to be treated this way," Mongol said.

In a statement to CBS Los Angeles, officials with the Los Angeles Unified School District said: “Los Angeles Unified takes all maters concerning the safety and well-being of our students very seriously. Upon learning about this allegation, law enforcement was notified immediately and the District is fully cooperating in the investigation.”