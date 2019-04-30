TUCSON, Ariz. — A mother is demanding answers after she says her child was bitten more than two dozen times while at daycare.

"At first, I was like are those really bite marks? And then, my brain kinda stopped thinking, and I started crying," Alicia Martin told CBS affiliate KOLD-TV.

Martin says she found these marks on her 15-month-old daughter's back after picking her up from Creative Beginnings Preschool in Tuscon, Arizona.

Alicia and her husband, both former Marines, chose the facility because it was accredited and close to work. Her daughter, Rosalynn, had only been going to the facility for five days. Martin says staff members didn't say a word when she picked up her child.

"There's over 25 plus, it's hard to tell," Martin said. "The fact that they didn't notify me even when I picked her up is just, astounding."

Martin filed a report with Tucson Police, KOLD-TV reports. They say the bites appear to be from another child.

"Do I know what happened? No, but I know that a child getting bitten that many times would be crying and very upset," Martin said.

According to a report from the Arizona Department of Health Services, the preschool has had at least 10 citations in the past, including for kids not being signed in and out correctly and staff not keeping track of the number of children in a room.

KOLD-TV reached out to the school for information about the incident. A woman told them the school has spoken with "the department," and the claims are unsubstantiated. The daycare declined to provide further comment to KOLD.

"The fact that nobody intervened in how many minutes, maybe they were left alone, maybe they just disregarded the cries, I don't know," Martin said. "But it takes some time to do that kind of biting and my daughter would have been very upset."

The Arizona Department of Health Services released the following statement:

"The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) is investigating the incident at Creative Beginnings Daycare and working with law enforcement. The investigation is not completed and ADHS cannot comment on pending investigations."

