COPIAH COUNTY, Miss — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for two toddlers who may be traveling with adults in a vehicle with a Georgia license plate.

According to authorities, 3-year-old Dior Wade and 1-year-old Zarie Wade were last seen at 4:39 p.m. on Wednesday traveling towards Hinds County.

The children were said to be with 28-year-old Teanna Dixon. They could also possibly be with 29-year-old Derek Young.

They are thought to be traveling in a 2016 silver Lincoln MKZ with Georgia license plate "RTI 3239."

Dior Wade is described as being 3-feet tall with brown eyes and brown hair.

Zarie Wade is 2-feet tall with brown eyes and twisted strands hair. He was last seen wearing camo pants, a turquoise shirt and brown shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of the above is asked to call the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 855-642-5378.

Mississippi Amber Alert

