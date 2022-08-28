Miss England finalist competes without wearing makeup

The 20-year-old college student from south London tells the UK's independent newspaper it means a lot to her to compete without makeup.

LONDON, UK — It's never happened in the history of the Miss England beauty pageant, until now.

A woman competing for the crown, free of makeup.

Melisa Raouf is into the finals of the nearly century-old pageant.

She says "many girls of different ages wear makeup because they feel pressured to do so."

Raouf did wear makeup at a young age, but decided to go against tradition for the beauty competition.

She tells the newspaper it's about being happy in your own skin, and flaws make every person unique.

The pageant first introduced the bare face top model round of competition in 2019.