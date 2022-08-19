Miracle Red Panda cub born at England zoo

Little Red was born about a month ago at the zoo.

BROXBOURNE, UK — Zookeepers at Paradise Wildlife Park in England announced the adorable arrival of a Red Panda cub. Little Red was born about a month ago at the zoo.

They're calling this baby a miracle cub, not only because the Red Panda is endangered, but because the cub's father, Nam Pang, passed away about a month before the cub was born.

He and mama panda Tilly were part of an international breeding program and hadn't gotten pregnant over the past four years.

So when Nam Pang passed, it seemed like all hope was lost.

But about two weeks later, zookeepers realized Tilly was pregnant.

Zookeepers are keeping a close eye on mama and baby and they'll find out the baby's sex when they do their first health checks over the next couple months.

A conservation group says there are less than 10,000 Red Pandas left in the world.

And the wildlife park where Little Red was born explains the species is under major threats from deforestation and the illegal pet trade.

