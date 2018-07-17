MGM Resorts International, owner of the Las Vegas hotel from which Stephen Paddock fatally shot 58 people and wounded hundreds more at an outdoor concert, has filed suit against hundreds of the victims claiming the entertainment giant has "no liability of any kind."

The Oct. 1 rampage was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

MGM said in a statement that the filing was meant to "seek a timely resolution" for shooting victims who have sued the company since the attack during the Route 91 Harvest Festival. But it adds that litigation filed against MGM "must be dismissed."

“The unforeseeable events of October 1st affected thousands of people in Las Vegas and throughout North America," MGM Resorts spokeswoman Debra DeShong said in a statement. "From the day of this tragedy, we have focused on the recovery of those impacted by the despicable act of one evil individual."

MGM claims the case must be dealt with in federal court under terms of the post-9/11 Safety Act, which provides incentives for development and deployment of anti-terrorism technologies. The company says that the security firm it contracted for the concert, CSC, was approved by the Department of Homeland Security and thus released from liability under the act.

That release extends to the Mandalay Bay hotel, MGM says.

Mourners hold their candles in the air during a moment of silence during a vigil to mark one week since the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on October 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Robert Eglet, a lawyer representing several of the victims, dismissed MGM's claim as "outrageous" and possibly unethical. He described MGM's grounds for the litigation as "obscure" and told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that MGM is a Nevada company and said the case should be handled in state court.

Paddock fired more than 1,000 rounds from a 32nd-floor hotel room overlooking the concert. He was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the room.

Lawsuits filed in state court against MGM and the concert promoter have accused both of failing to provide adequate security.

“I’ve never seen a more outrageous thing, where they sue the victims in an effort to find a judge they like,” he said. “It’s just really sad that they would stoop to this level.”

