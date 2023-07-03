Travel advisory: Crossing the Mexico border has same risk rating as entering Ukraine

It may sound strange to compare a portion of the southern border to war-torn Ukraine, but U.S. Travel Advisory levels are doing just that.

SAN ANTONIO — Four Americans were abducted last Friday after finding themselves caught in a deadly drug-related shootout before armed men threw them into the back of a pickup truck.

The group was there because one individual was seeking a "tummy tuck" operation. By Tuesday, two of the Americans were dead and two others were hospitalized after returning to U.S. soil.

It might sound strange to describe the border city of Matamoros, where the Americans traveled to, as a warzone. Still, a large portion of Mexican border land south of Texas has been designated with a Level 4 Travel Warning by the U.S. State Department. It's the most dangerous level available, and carries the same urgency as that seen in the country of Ukraine.

Harry Jimenez, a retired deputy special agent with Homeland Security, told KENS 5 the comparison is not difficult to make.

"Right now, when you look at the crime activity in Matamoros in Mexico, they are on the same level as areas designated as a warzone like Yemen or Somalia. That puts it in perspective," Jimenez said. "One you cross the border into Mexico, the highways are dangerous because they are patrolled by criminal elements. These are the routes that the criminal cartels control and protect."

As a deputy special agent in charge, Jimenez oversaw 550 miles of the Texas-Mexico border, including the region containing Matamoros and Brownsville, until he retired in 2017. He still conducts emergency response training and other consulting jobs.

Jimenez said cartel activity has become progressively worse in the last few years. He said people continue to travel to the country for cheaper medical procedures or medications, but anyone with money, or simply from America, can be target.

"Anybody with an out-of-state license plate is automatically targeted. There is the potential for kidnapping, robbery, assault, sexual violence. It's a no man's land. There is no capacity for the Mexican government to control these areas, so they are controlled by the cartels," Jimenez said.

Cartels also take advantage of spring break activity, he says. But, again, the situation has become worse. Large resorts that were believed to be completely safe in the past are now becoming fair game, especially if people venture outside the resort walls.

"Some years back, if you were going to a resort, you were safe. But lately that is not the case. The criminal element is not respecting those resorts anymore," Jimenez said. "There used to be a time when the cartel would protect the resorts because the tourism industry helped them launder money. What we have seen in the last few years (is) large cartels have fragmented and some criminals elements do not respect big resorts like before."

Jimenez said anyone traveling to Mexico should fly to their destination and should not leave the resort or secured location that they traveled to. Travelers can also continued monitoring the State Department website for updates on travel risks.