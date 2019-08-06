Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, took a break from maternity leave on Saturday to join the rest of the royal family in celebrating the queen's official birthday.

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, rode in the same carriage as Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles. It is Meghan's first public appearance since the birth of her son, Archie Harrison, just five weeks ago.

The annual Trooping the Colour parade and celebration is a traditional display of British pageantry, and marks Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday.

About 1,400 soldiers in ceremonial scarlet coats and bearskin hats march past the queen in a ceremony on Horse Guards Parade in Westminster. Thousands of spectators have lined the parade ground and gathered in nearby St. James's park to watch the spectacle.

Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry ride in a carriage to attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 8, 2019. Trooping the Colour is the Queen's Birthday Parade and one of the nation's most impressive and iconic annual events attended by almost every member of the Royal Family. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

AP

The ceremony originated from traditional preparations for battle. The colors — or flags — were "trooped," or carried down the lines of soldiers, so they could be seen and recognized in battle. The regimental flag being paraded this year is from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards.

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, left, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex ride in a carriage to attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 8, 2019. Trooping the Colour is the Queen's Birthday Parade and one of the nation's most impressive and iconic annual events attended by almost every member of the Royal Family. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

AP

Many royal experts consider the Trooping the Colour parade to be the biggest royal event of the year.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with reporters to introduce their son to the world in early May, Saturday marked the first truly public event Meghan has taken part in since giving birth.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth rides in a carriage to attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 8, 2019. Trooping the Colour is the Queen's Birthday Parade and one of the nation's most impressive and iconic annual events attended by almost every member of the Royal Family. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

AP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.