1 winning ticket sold in $515 million Mega Millions jackpot

Someone is holding a winning ticket for the ninth-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history from Friday night's drawing.

WASHINGTON — Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket was the lone winner of the $515 million jackpot Friday night.

The winning numbers were 6, 9, 17, 18, 48 and the MegaBall was 8. The Megaplier was 3x.

According to the Mega Millions website, one ticket sold in Pennsylvania correctly picked all six numbers in Friday night's drawing for an estimated $515 million. Details on where in the state the ticket was purchased has not yet been released as of late Friday evening.

It was the ninth-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history. The cash option is $346.3 million.

Also in Friday's drawing, 53 people won $10,000 prizes.

The game is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What are the odds of winning the Mega Millions?

The numbers show that your odds of winning the big prize, while considered slight, are at 1-in-302 million. While those odds don't seem much better than the odds of winning the, say, other popular game, the Powerball jackpot, which is at 1 in 292 million, it's still worth trying at $2 per ticket.

Minnesota Lottery Director Robert Doty told the Associated Press back in 2018, “that’s not a bad return on your investment.”

According to Doty, once a winner comes forward, the hard part is when they have to decide if they want to hold a news conference, or try and stay anonymous.