Meet Max, the dog credited with capturing a cartel leader on FBI's 10 ‘Most Wanted’ list

Max, a 6-year-old navy hound, discovered Mexican drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero hiding in the bushes near Los Mochis, Sinaloa state, Mexico on Friday.

Max the dog proved his mettle in a big way this weekend after he was credited with helping track down Mexican drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero.

According to CNN, the 6-year-old hound discovered the fugitive hiding in the bushes near Los Mochis, Sinaloa state, Mexico on Friday.

Caro Quintero was wanted for the kidnapping, torture and murder of DEA agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in 1985. He was on the run for nearly a decade after being released in 2013.

According to the Associated Press, the drug lord was serving time for the 1985 kidnapping and murder of Camarena but only spent 28 years in prison when a court unexpectedly overturned his 40-year sentence and released him in 2013.

An appeals court overturned Caro Quintero's verdict, but the Supreme Court upheld the sentence, the Associated Press reports.

Caro Quintero was added to the FBI's Most Wanted list and had a $20 million bounty on his head, according to CNN. In 2018, he was added to the FBI's 10 Most Wanted list.

Mexico says he will be extradited to the United States, CNN reports.

