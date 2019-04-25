Martha Stewart is moving on to her next big adventure. The T.V. personality has launched a partnership with MSC Cruises on cruise trips to the Caribbean, according to People magazine.

The "Celebrate, Discover, Experience" cruise will include a series of culinary experiences, gift packages and exclusive curated island excursions.

Excursions will be available in the Virgin Islands, Mexico, the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Jamaica, St. Maarten, Honduras and Puerto Rico. Guests can choose from a variety of activities such as culinary classes, tastings, hikes and horseback riding.

Stewart will also offer special dinner menus for several holidays featuring her own menus and recipes. Each dinner includes three courses that "capture the flavor of each holiday." They will be available for Easter, Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas and New Year.

According to People, excursions will be available on the "MSC Seaside" and "MSC Armonia" starting June 1, while the Caribbean sailings will be available on the "MSC Divina" and the "MSC Meraviglia" starting November.