Marine Corps says shelter in place order lifted at California base

The incident occurred at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California.

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. — The U.S. Marine Corps said a shelter in place order has been lifted after an individual shot themselves at around 8:30 a.m. PT Tuesday at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California.

In a series of tweets, the U.S. Marines said the individual is currently being treated and their are no other injuries at this time.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department was not requested to assist with the incident, said spokeswoman Jodi Miller. She said information would come from the military.