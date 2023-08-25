Marine Corps pilot dies in combat jet crash near military air station in San Diego

The pilot was the only person aboard the jet, identified as part of Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 224.

SAN DIEGO — A Marine Corps pilot was confirmed dead Friday after the crash of a combat jet near a San Diego base, the service said in a statement.

The F/A-18D Hornet went down at 11:54 p.m. Thursday near Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and searchers recovered the pilot at the site, the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing said in a statement from its headquarters in Cherry Point, North Carolina.

The pilot was the only person aboard the jet, identified as part of Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 224. The squadron is based at MCAS Beaufort, South Carolina.

The identity of the pilot will not be released until 24 hours after all next-of-kin notifications have been completed, the Marine Corps said.

A Miramar statement said earlier that the aircraft was not part of its resident air wing but was operating from the air station.