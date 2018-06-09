Omar Santa Perez walked into the loading dock on Fifth Third Center on Fountain Square with a 9mm semi-automatic pistol and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

He killed three people, police said, and wounded two more.

Cincinnati officers were there quickly, returning fire. Four officers returned fire and struck Perez. Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac said he died at the scene.

Police said they believe Santa Perez has been in Cincinnati since at least 2015. The gun "appears to have been legally purchased," Isaac said.

Santa Perez is a U.S. citizen born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, family members said.

Yudy Martinez Perez broke down crying in the kitchen floor of her Forest Park home Thursday afternoon when she learned that her nephew was the shooter who took three lives at the Fifth Third Center.

“Oh, no, no, no, no,” the woman said as she slumped against the wall and spoke to Santa Perez’s sister.

Santa Perez, 29, used to live in the basement of his aunt's house. Martinez said she was his godmother; her sister is Santa Perez's mother.

Social media indicates he may have attended Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, but school officials could not be reached to confirm this.

Records show he lived all over the country. There's a trail activity in South Carolina, Florida and Ohio. He most recently lived in North Bend locally.

Steve Conner lives on the first floor of the apartment building where the Santa Perez lived. Conner said Santa Perez walked often, "looking pissed off at everybody. ... He had a mad look on his face."

Connor said Santa Perez often ignored Conner's attempted greetings.

Santa Perez's aunt said her nephew held various jobs and was currently working, though his aunt and her family did not know where.

“He was very quiet,” said Martinez, who speaks only limited English. “I do not know why. I do not know why.”

His criminal record is a smattering of low-level offenses: entering or refusing to leave the premises in Greenville, South Carolina; marijuana possession in Palm Beach, Florida; traffic offenses in Lake Worth, Florida; traffic offenses in Deerfield Beach, Florida; disorderly conduct in Coconut Creek, Florida. He also has a traffic violation in Cincinnati in 2015 for driving with an expired license plate.

