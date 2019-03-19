DETROIT — A Michigan man ended up with a bullet wound in his foot after police said he threw his shoe at a cockroach.

According to WDIV in Detroit, police said the man had his revolver inside the shoe when he threw it at the bug. Police said the gun fell out of his shoe, discharged and hit him in the foot.

WDIV said the man's condition is not known.

