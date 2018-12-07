NEWARK, N.J. — A city man returned home to discover his wife was having an affair with her car mechanic - and that both had died having sex, according to reports.

It is said that the unnamed 39-year-old woman and the 56-year-old lover, also unnamed and believed to be her mechanic, were having sex in a running vehicle in a closed garage. The duo apparently died of carbon monoxide poisoning, law enforcement sources said.

Sources also believe the wife was paying for car repairs by having sex with the mechanic.

The incident is under investigation but police said it appeared to be an accident.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved