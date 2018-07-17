The world has caught ABBA fever once again with the upcoming sequel to the 2008 musical film “Mamma Mia!” – including Cher!

The music legend revealed on the TODAY show that she’s working on an album full of ABBA songs after nabbing a role on “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” which will mark the original's 10th anniversary.

She said in her interview with Kathie Lee Gifford that had fun singing "Fernando” alongside Andy Garcia and wanted to continue that feeling into an album.

“It’s not what you think of when you think of ABBA because I did it my own way,” Cher said in the interview.

Cher plays the mother of Meryl Streep’s character, Donna, which has sparked some criticism considering the two are only three years apart in age, according to an LA Times article.

The “Mamma Mia!” sequel focuses on Amanda Seyfried’s character, Sophie, and her pregnancy as she learns more about her mother’s past. The film also stars Lily James as a younger Donna.

USA TODAY contributed to this story.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA