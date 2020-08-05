MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Google has announced to employees that it is extending its work from home policy through the end of 2020 for the majority of employees.

Originally slated for a June 1 reopen, the company has extended its plans for at least the second half of this year. The announcement coincides with Facebook, as its back-to-work strategy was announced on Thursday as well.

Google's chief executive officer Sundar Pichai told employees that those who need to return to the office will have access in July with considerably enhanced safety protocols in place. However, the majority of staff who can complete their work from home will be able to do so through the end of this year.

