World's longest beard chain? Wyoming group claims new record

The facial hair enthusiasts more than doubled the current Guinness World Record.
Men wait for the chain of their beards to be measured as part of their attempt at breaking the world's longest beard chain in the Guinness Book of World Records, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at The Gaslight Social in Casper, Wyo. (Lauren Miller/The Casper Star-Tribune via AP)

CASPER, Wyo. — Facial hair enthusiasts claimed to have set a new world record for longest beard chain during an event in Wyoming on Friday, the Casper Star-Tribune reports.

Participants gathered at Gaslight Social, a bar in Casper, where they stood side by side and clipped their beards together to create a hairy chain that was measured at 150 feet long, according to the newspaper. That's more than double the Guinness World Record of 62 feet, 6 inches, set in in 2007 by 20 participants in Germany.

To participate, people needed to sport a beard at least 8 inches long, according to the paper.

Jimmy Preston, one of the lead organizers of the National Beard and Moustache Championships, gets his beard clipped to another man's beard, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at The Gaslight Social in Casper, Wyo. (Lauren Miller/The Casper Star-Tribune via AP)

The event occurred on the sidelines of the National Beard and Moustache Championships, which took place Saturday at the city's Ford Wyoming Center.

