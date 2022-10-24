Leslie Jordan, 'Will & Grace' and 'Call Me Kat' star, has died

The beloved actor was reportedly driving in Hollywood on Monday and crashed into the side of a building. It's believed he suffered some sort of medical emergency.

WASHINGTON — Beloved Emmy-winning actor and comedian Leslie Jordan has died. He was 67.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times,” a representative for Jordan said in a statement Monday. “Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

TMZ was first to report on Jordan's death. The outlet stated that Jordan was driving Monday morning in Hollywood when it's believed he suffered a medical emergency and crashed his car into the side of a building.

The Tennessee native, who won an on outstanding guest actor Emmy in 2005 for “Will & Grace,” appeared recently on the Mayim Bialik comedy “Call me Kat" and co-starred on the sitcom “The Cool Kids.”

Jordan's other eclectic credits include “Fantasy Island," “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” and "American Horror Story."

Younger audiences may best recognize Jordan for his comedic TikTok videos. The actor racked up more than 2 million followers on the platform, where he posted videos of himself and sometimes other celebrities.

“My car won’t open, why won’t my car open?” Jordan exclaimed in one popular video, pulling at the handle of a Bentley convertible. The camera pans to reveal a stern Sharon Stone, saying: “Sir… That’s my car.”

One week before his death, Jordan appeared on TEGNA’s Daily Blast Live to talk about his friendship with Stone, filming a celebrity special for Fox’s “LEGO Masters,” and landing a role on “Call Me Kat.”

“I would say I’m now a LEGO Master,” Jordan said of the special, which was scheduled to air in December.

As for his role on “Call Me Kat,” Jordan said he was slated to play a bartender until the show couldn’t find an actress for a character named Phyllis. Jordan, drawn in by the role’s comedic lines, stepped in: “I said, ‘I’ll be Phyllis, I can be Phyllis! … So I went in to audition for a show I already had, and I got that part. So Phyllis is now Phil and the rest is history.”

On Sunday, Jordan posted a preview on Instagram of an original song he wrote with Danny Myrick.

Fellow actor George Takei tweeted that he was stunned by the news of Jordan's death, "who delighted us with his many roles on television and film...Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit."

Earlier this month he released a gospel album called “Company’s Comin’” featuring Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Eddie Vedder and Tanya Tucker. He wrote a new book, “How Y’all Doing?: Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived.”