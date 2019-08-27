NEW YORK — After 5 years as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, Leslie Jones will not be returning for the show's 45th season.

After initially writing for the show, Jones first joined the cast in spring 2014. She was one of the first women of color hired on the show following criticisms of the predominantly white cast in 2013.

Since her debut on the show, Jones has broken out into several other roles in films including the female-led Ghostbusters, Coming to America, and was most recently cast in The Angry Birds Movie 2.

So far Jones is the only cast member to announce their departure. Costar Kate McKinnon had also closed a deal to return to the show for the upcoming season.