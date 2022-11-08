Lego celebrates 90th birthday with cake made out of Legos

It's on display at the Lego house in Billund, Denmark.

Example video title will go here for this video

BILLUND, Denmark — Lego is going big to celebrate its 90th birthday Thursday.

It unveiled a massive birthday cake of Legos, made from a whopping 94,128 bricks and pieces.

This video shows all the work employees did to build the nine layer cake, one layer for each of the nine decades of Lego play.

It's on display at the Lego house in Billund, Denmark.

The company is also celebrating with its first world play day, with events around the world to encourage and help families and communities to play more.

Danish carpenter Ole Kirk Kristiansen founded the company in 1932, and it's still family owned.

The Lego brick in its current form was first manufactured in 1958.

Ole's son helped develop it.

Lego, by the way, comes from the Danish phrase "Leg Godt," which means "play well."

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.