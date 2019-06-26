PASSAIC COUNTY, N.J. — Authorities in New Jersey said a 13-year-old boy attacked a woman and her son last week while she pushed an infant in a stroller.

The Associated Press said the 13-year-old was charged with aggravated assault and simple assault nearly a week after the attack allegedly happened in Passaic County.

Authorities said 35-year-old Beronica Ruiz, her 13-year-old son and her 1-year-old daughter were headed home when the suspect approached them and struck the woman when she stepped in front of her son. The woman temporarily lost consciousness and fell to the sidewalk, the AP reported.

The AP said the Ruiz's son was also hit in the face. The woman was hospitalized with facial fractures and a concussion.

NJ.com spoke with the Ruiz's attorney, who said the attack involved three students who had threatened her son and told him to "go back to Mexico."

The attorney, Daniel Santiago, told NJ.com it was a "horrific and brutal attack."

Santiago said a day before the attack, the Ruiz's son was bullied in the school cafeteria. The attorney said students were chanting, "Mexicans should go back behind the wall." The students threatened violence when the boy said, "we all come from immigrants," Santiago said.

The city's mayor said the student allegedly involved in the attack has been suspended from school.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.