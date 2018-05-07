LaVar Ball firmly thinks his son will be the perfect sidekick to newly acquired Los Angeles Laker LeBron James.

"Lonzo and him gonna fit together like a glove," Ball said in a recent interview with Overtime, noting that he hasn't talked with James but "knew he was coming to LA."

The outspoken basketball father, who has been busy running the inaugural season of the Junior Basketball Association, referred to James as the "best player in the game" and touted Lonzo's playmaking ability as a pass-first point guard in describing how the two would mesh.

"Lonzo makes everybody better, including (LeBron)," Ball said. "He's going to make Lonzo better because he's the best player. Lonzo's gonna orchestrate it, and (LeBron's) gonna be fine with that as long as it results in winning."

LaVar Ball also said Lonzo wouldn't play off the ball with James playing point forward as he did in Cleveland last year, and emphasized how his son's stature (at 6-6) and unselfish style fit better with LeBron's game than former teammate Kyrie Irving.

"Lonzo's gonna get along with anybody he plays with. He's just got that special gift," Ball said. "And LeBron's gonna be fine with that on the fact that he's not 6-1, 6-2 like Kyrie. Lonzo's not ball-dominant where he's just dribbling the ball and you watching him to do a crossover."

The Lakers signed veteran point guard Rajon Rondo earlier in the week following James' deal with Los Angeles, and Ball isn't expected to have his starting spot secured.

