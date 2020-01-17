LAS VEGAS — Newly released audio recordings of 911 calls are revealing the horror that Las Vegas apartment complex residents faced last month when a fire tore through the building, killing six people.

The first caller to firefighters on Dec. 21 said she could not breathe while a voice in the background was heard yelling for people to get out.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal newspaper obtained the audio recordings and reported Thursday that the calls reveal it took four minutes for the first firefighters to arrive at the complex.

The fire at the aging Alpine Motel Apartments also injured 13 people.

This photo provided by the Las Vegas Fire Department, firefighters work the scene of a fire at a three-story apartment complex early Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 in Las Vegas. The fire was in first-floor unit of the Alpine Motel Apartments and its cause was under investigation, the department said. Authorities say multiple fatalities were reported and several were injured. (Las Vegas Fire Department via AP)

AP

