“Winter is coming” may be the motto of House Stark on “Game of Thrones,” but it’s also the motto for women working in office buildings everywhere in the middle of July.

Now a new study finds that those frigid temperatures at the office building are affecting women’s cognitive functions.

The report, published Thursday in the journal “PLOS One,” tested 543 college students of both genders in Berlin in a room that was set at temperatures ranging from 61 to 91 degrees. The students were asked to solve math, verbal and logic problems.

The questions ranged from unscrambling letters to make German words to adding up two-digital numbers without using a calculator.

The results were that math and verbal tests saw a substantial difference depending on gender and temperature. Women were able to answer more questions at warmer temperature, while men did better at colder temperatures.

However, the report also found that an increase of temperature by one degree increased the number of math questions answered correctly for women but didn’t decrease the men’s performance in any significant way.

This means, researchers Tom Y. Chang and Agne Kajackaite argued, that increasing the temperature of the office thermostat would improve women’s cognitive function without decreasing men's performance.