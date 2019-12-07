After the family of Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce confirmed this week that he had died from a seizure caused by epilepsy, the Los Angeles coroner said on Thursday his death "occurred under natural circumstances."

Disney Channel also told news outlets in a statement Thursday that it has canceled the red-carpet premiere of its movie "Descendants 3," following the 20-year-old actor's death.

Best known for his role playing Cruella de Vil's son in the "Descendants" franchise, Boyce died Saturday at his home in the North Hollywood area of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner says in a statement that preliminary information suggests Boyce died of natural causes, but the final cause and manner of his death "will be determined at a later date."

The coroner's office says the cause and manner of death had been deferred pending additional testing after an autopsy was performed Monday.

Disney says instead of the July 22 premiere event, the telecast will be dedicated in Boyce's memory and the company will make a donation to the Thirst Project, a charity he loved and was honored for his work with last year bringing awareness to the global water crisis.

According to his Disney Channel biography, Boyce was born and raised in Los Angeles, and was a dancer who got his acting start in commercials, then television and film. He starred alongside Adam Sandler in "Grown Ups" and "Grown Ups 2." "Mirrors" is another of his other film credits, and he also starred in the upcoming HBO series "Mrs. Fletcher."

FILE - In this April 25, 2019, file photo, Cameron Boyce arrives at WE Day California at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Actor Cameron Boyce, known for his roles in the Disney Channel franchise “Descendants” and the Adam Sandler “Grown Ups” movies, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at his home in Los Angeles, according to his spokesperson. He was 20. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP