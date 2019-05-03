At just 21 years old, Kylie Jenner has officially become the world's youngest self-made billionaire, according to Forbes. Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg previously held the title, when he became a billionaire at 23 in 2008.

The magazine released its annual ranking of the world's richest people Tuesday. Jenner ranked 2,057 out of 2,153. She is also the youngest billionaire on the list.

This makes Jenner, who is the youngest member of her high profile family, richer than her other family members: Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and even her mom Kris.

Jenner's success is credited to her makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics. Her highly successful lip kits, a set that included a liquid lipstick and liner, sold out almost instantly when she launched them in 2015. The brand has since branched out to include blush, highlighter, concealers and eyeshadows. In August 2018, she signed a deal with Ulta to distribute her cosmetics in store.

Amazon's Jeff Bezos topped the list of richest people again this year, with Bill Gates and Warren Buffett following him. Mark Zuckerberg ranks 8th.