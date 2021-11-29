Kyle Rittenhouse is no longer enrolled at ASU, according to university

Rittenhouse revealed during his trial he had begun taking classes at the Tempe-based university.

TEMPE, Ariz —

Kyle Rittenhouse, who sparked a national debate when he was charged with murder during the riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year, is no longer enrolled at Arizona State University, according to a school spokesperson.

Rittenhouse was cleared of all criminal wrongdoing after he shot and killed two people during a night of street protests last summer. He claimed he acted in self-defense but prosecutors argued Rittenhouse provoked the violent encounter.

Rittenhouse revealed during the trial he had begun taking classes at the Tempe-based university.

After the verdict was announced, David Hancock, a spokesperson for the Rittenhouse family, said the teenager's next move was to focus on studying nursing at ASU.

"The happiest I've ever seen Kyle in the past year and three months -- besides when he got his puppy Milo -- was when he got his Arizona State student ID in the mail," Hancock told reporters.

12 News later verified with the school that he was enrolled as a non-degree seeking online student.

An ASU spokesperson confirmed with 12 News Monday, Rittenhouse has not gone through the ASU admissions process, and "university records show that he is not currently enrolled in any classes at ASU."

This isn't the first time Rittenhouse and ASU have made a connection. A Republican student group at the university received backlash last year for raising money for the 17-year-old gunman's defense fund.

