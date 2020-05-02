A new biopic on the life of NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner is in development from Lionsgate and Kingdom Studios.

"American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story" will chronicle Warner's life from his time as a grocery store bagger in Iowa to becoming a Super Bowl MVP quarterback.

The movie will be directed by brothers Andrew and Jon Erwin and produced by partner Kevin Downes. "Friday Night Lights" screenwriter David Aaron Cohen will write the film alongside Jon Gunn and Jon Erwin. Kurt and his wife Brenda will serve as co-producers on the film.

According to Variety, the script is based off of his memoir, "“All Things Possible: My Story of Faith, Football, and the First Miracle Season,” and interviews with the former NFL star.

"Here we go... can’t tell you how excited I am to share our story on the Big screen!" Warner tweeted. "I am humbled that God has chosen me for this journey & I’m believing in some way it will impact, inspire or encourage all who see it!"

Warner played for three NFL teams: St. Louis Rams, the New York Giants and the Arizona Cardinals. After the Rams won the Super Bowl in 2000, as quarterback Warner was named most valuable player. In 2017, Warner was inducted in to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Last March, Kingdom Studios, headed by the Erwin Brothers and Downes, announced the creation of several faith-based productions in partnership with Lionsgate. Warner's biopic comes after previous faith-based films "I Can Only Imagine" and "I Still Believe."

The movie is set for release on Dec. 18.