WASHINGTON — It was a popular chat app that had millions of users, but after a long fight with federal regulators the company now says it's going through an acquihire that will see the employment status of a majority of their employees change.

The messaging app launched in 2010 with the promise that users could chat anonymously by not having to register with their phone number or personal details.

In a statement to TEGNA, a representative from Kik said that what the company is going through now is "an acquihire of the team to a new company. The app is being shut down because of resource constraints."

The Kik representative says, "the Kik app is shutting down but there have not been layoffs. Kik has entered into a letter of intent that will see a transition of the Kik team to a new company that will be setting up an office in Waterloo with plans to grow."

TEGNA has not yet spoken to an employee to get their side, and Kik did not immediately respond with further clarification of how the process will work for employees. Kik also did not offer specific details on the timing of the shut down.

The CEO of Kik Interactive, Ted Livingston, made the announcement this week in a Medium blog post that the Kik messaging app would be shutting down saying, "After 18 months of working with the SEC the only choice they gave us was to either label Kin a security or fight them in court. Becoming a security would kill the usability of any cryptocurrency and set a dangerous precedent for the industry. So with the SEC working to characterize almost all cryptocurrencies as securities we made the decision to step forward and fight."

Livingston went on to outline three key action items the company will go through which include the shut down of the Kik app, a reduction in headcount to an "elite 19 person team", and their focus on "one thing," which is to "convert Kin users into Kin buyers."

CNN reports that the SEC has been "cracking down on initial coin offerings in recent years, pointing to a comment from SEC chairman Jay Clayton at a Senate banking committee hearing in February of 2018 where he said that people raising initial coin offerings or ICOs are "in the crosshairs of our enforcement provision."