In the end, dressing up as a bottle of Perrier sparkling water may not have been the biggest risk Kanye West took on “Saturday Night Live.”

As he wrapped up his “SNL” appearance, the rapper donned a red “Make America Great Again” hat and defended President Donald Trump, who said he heard that Kanye was “great.”

“He’s leading the charge!” Trump tweeted.

West capped off his curious musical guest gig, where he subbed for Ariana Grande, with a rambling rant after NBC's broadcast ended. The impromptu speech was captured by Chris Rock, who posted it to Instagram Stories.

Wowwwww only 3 people clapped. Chris Rock is laughing At @kanyewest pic.twitter.com/jAGP5OwKXD — 2cool2blog (@2Cool2Bloggg) September 30, 2018

“Black man in America, supposed to keep what you’re feeling inside right now,” West sang softly. “All those Democrats. You know, it’s like the plan they did, uh, to take their fathers out the home and promote welfare. Does anybody know about that? That’s a Democratic plan.”

Cast members stood behind him, stone-faced and looking at the ground, as a chorus of boos and a smattering of applause emanated from the audience.

In another video circulated on Twitter by hip-hop producer Mike Dean, West suggested the show’s producers didn’t want him to wear the MAGA hat on stage. "They bullied me backstage. They said, 'Don't go out there with that hat on.'"

KANYE SNL TALK THAT GOT CUT OFF FREEDOM OF SPEECH SHOULD HAVE EXTENDED pic.twitter.com/IpULoEJxsN — MIKE DEAN! #MWA (@therealmikedean) September 30, 2018

West noted that white people ask him, “‘How could you like Trump, he’s racist?’ Well, uh, if I was concerned about racism I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago.”

“We need to have dialogue, not a diatribe,” West said, claiming that 90 percent of the news media, the TV industry, rappers and musicians are liberal. “It’s easy to make it seem like it’s so, so, so one-sided.”

He also reminded the crowd of his intention to run for president in 2020 – when Trump presumably intends to seek re-election.

On Sunday afternoon, Kanye tweeted: “there is no such thing as one sides. There’s infinite sides.”

there is no such thing as one sides. There’s infinite sides — ye (@kanyewest) September 30, 2018

Before tweeting appreciatively about West, Trump reminded his supporters that, “Like many, I don’t watch Saturday Night Live (even though I past hosted it) - no longer funny, no talent or charm. It is just a political ad for the Dems.”

