KANSAS CITY, Kan — A gunman entered a bar in Kansas City, Kansas, and shot nine people, killing four, police say.

Officers were called out Sunday around 1:30 a.m. to Tequila KC Bar for a shooting, KSHB-TV reports.

Police said someone entered the bar and opened fire. Four people were shot dead inside. Five others were taken to a hospital in stable condition for treatment.

No one has been arrested in the shooting. Authorities do not know if there is more than one shooter. The motive for the shooting is also unknown.

The police department is still investigating the shooting and tweeted brief details.

This is a developing story, it will be updated.